Portugal and Real Madrid Legend Luis Figo Handed Job as UEFA Football Adviser

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

Former Portugal captain Luis Figo has been given a job as football adviser and ambassador with UEFA.

Figo, now 44, had previously put himself forward to become the new president of UEFA in 2015, but withdrew his application,claiming the process was 'anything but an election' in a time when football's governing body was embroiled in a corruption scandal.

DW.com report that in his new role, Figo will work under current UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in the 'football division' and will be looking at the technical aspects, the laws of the games and the sport's overall appeal.

Figo was cleared honoured with his new job, saying on his Twitter account: "Football is constantly evolving. I am privileged to be involved with UEFA and I would like to thank Aleksander Ceferin for giving me this opportunity."

During his playing career, Figo played for Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter, winning 15 major trophies with those four clubs and reached the Euro 2004 final with Portugal on home soil, but they famously lost 1-0 in the final to Greece.

He made 127 caps for his country, a record only bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo. Figo hung up his boots in 2009 and has since been seen playing a lot of golf. He is the becomes one of many high-profile players working with UEFA, following in the footsteps of ex-Inter teammate Dejan Stankovic and former Germany women's goalkeeper Nadine Kessler.

