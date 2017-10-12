Swiss FA Fine FC Sion President €87,000 After He Assaulted a TV Pundit on the Touchline

By 90Min
October 12, 2017

FC Sion president Christian Constantin has been banned for 14 months and given a €87,000 after he assaulted a TV pundit.


Former Switzerland national team coach Rolf Fringer was working for Teleclub pitch-side when the altercation occurred.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Sion were taking on Lugano in a league match on September 21 and video footage captured Constantin striking Fringer in the face and slapping him as he stumbled over backwards.


The Swiss Football Assocation (SFV) has now fined Constantin 100,000CHF for his action, as reported by Goal, and he will not be allowed into any stadiums involving teams from the top two divisions in Switzerland or the national team.


An SFV statement read: "In its ruling, the Disciplinary Committee emphasises that a club president is increasingly obliged to play an exemplary role when it comes to fair play and respect.

AFP/GettyImages

"In this case, Christian Constantin has grossly violated this duty and thus discredited the values of football. In its judgement, the DK also notes the fact that similar disciplinary proceedings against Christian Constantin have been carried out in the past."


The 60-year-old will be allowed to appeal the decision, and there is also a separate case involving the conduct of his sporting director son, Bartholomey.

