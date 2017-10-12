VIDEO: Falcao Chat With Peru Players During WC Qualifier Has Sparked Conspiracy Theories

Colombia are sure to be in Russia next summer for the World Cup, while Peru have a chance at making the finals for the first time since 1982 when they face New Zealand in the playoffs next month.

The two played out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night that ensure they both progressed (to at least the playoff stage) on one of the most frantic nights in World Cup qualification history.

However, Colombia forward Falcao stole the headlines, not for his footballing ability on the night but for being caught on camera having a suspicious looking chat with some of the Peru team.

When Falcao told Peru's players to go easy at 1-1, as them and Colombia were going through due to Chile score? pic.twitter.com/A5b70lwPWL — Joseph Sexton (@josephsbcn) October 11, 2017

In a dramatic final round of South American qualifiers, the game was tightly matched at 1-1, and with Chile being battered in Brazil and Argentina defeating Ecuador 3-1, both sides were aware that a draw would see Colombia qualify and Peru reach the playoffs, the best possible scenario for either team at the start of play.

With only minutes left, Colombian striker Radamel Falcao was spotted talking to the Peru players, and many have speculated online that he might have been explaining the outcome of the current standings.

For the last five minutes or so the Peruvian defenders largely played keep ball in defence until the final whistle where wild celebrations sparked in both camps.

The manner of the final few minutes caused a mix reaction on social media, with some people finding it hilarious and some furious.

Nobody was more furious than Chileans, some of whom felt match-fixing had taken place. Supporters have reportedly called for an investigation into the strange ending to the game, but it so far looks unlikely.

It's not the first controversy to anger Chile in the qualification campaign, as earlier on during a goalless draw with Bolivia, they complained of their opponents fielding an eligible player and as a result the Bolivians had two results changed to 3-0 losses, which if Chile had not complained about and let original results stand, would have qualified automatically.