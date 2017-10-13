BREAKING: USMNT Manager Resigns After Failing to Qualify for World Cup

What was shocking was the USMNT failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 with inexcusable losses to Trinidad and Tobago.

What's not really shocking is what followed immediately after.

🚨 Breaking: Bruce Arena resigns as manager after USMNT failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup https://t.co/IF4XbyOukl pic.twitter.com/kbBBThdQau — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 13, 2017

Regardless of the sport, whether it's World Football or American football, when the wheels fall off, the coach/manager will always be at the front and center to take the hit.

Here is the ex-manager's official statement regarding the resignation:

U.S. Soccer makes it official. As we expected, Bruce Arena has resigned as manager of the #USMNT. His statement: pic.twitter.com/FVBDiX9Mey — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) October 13, 2017

It's an extremely unfortunate departure, especially for a coach who was so disappointed, he told Steven Goff of the The Washington Post that he had "no interest in going on a four-year cycle right now.”





Talk about foreshadowing.





We saw the resignation coming. What we didn't see coming is the major step back for American men's soccer, which just doesn't seem to have a strong enough soccer culture right now to recruit players and build teams that can compete with the powerful European nations.

Two players in the #USMNT pool told me that Bruce Arena steps down today, Tab Ramos named interim head coach. That's what they're hearing. — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) October 13, 2017

Reports are that Tab Ramos could be taking over as interim head coach until the team makes a decision as to who will permanently fill the role moving forward.