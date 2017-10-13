Grzegorz Krychowiak Says He's 'Happy' at West Brom After Falling Out With PSG Manager

Following a disagreement with PSG manager Unai Emery, West Brom loanee Grzegorz Krychowiak is ready to make his move permanent at the end of his current loan spell.

With the Paris giants already seeking other midfield options, Krychowiak knows he is not included in Emery's plans. Having produced some excellent midfield displays at the Hawthorns so far, Krychowiak has enjoyed life with West Brom and is ready to move on a permanent basis.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

According to reports in French outlet Le10 Sport, Krychowiak is set to be replaced this summer as he falls further down the pecking order at PSG.

Speaking to Polish media, Krychowiak revealed his disagreement with Emery that led to him leaving the club: "I've talked a lot with Unai Emery. The coach thought that I did not have my place on the team. When he said that I had not adapted to the level of the team? I understand what the coach meant, but in such a short time it's complicated to do it for a defensive midfielder.

Work 🔥🔥 first sunny day 😜🤣🌞 pic.twitter.com/mRYnpti2lY — Grzegorz Krychowiak (@GrzegKrychowiak) October 12, 2017

"Emery told me that, in my position, I had to play like Sergio Busquets," said Krychowiak. "I realised right away that I was not the right player to fulfil the expectations he had in me. After our relationship in Seville, everything that happened in Paris is even more incomprehensible to me."

Krychowiak also displayed his love for the English game, adding: "I enjoy playing at West Brom and in a great championship where you have to be strong every weekend against tough opponents; I'm happy."

With his future in Paris all but finished, a permanent move away seems the most likely option for the Polish International. West Brom are preparing to make a permanent move in January but will face fierce competition for his signature from other English clubs - should he continue to perform at such a high level.