Rafa Benitez Looking Forward to Taking on Protégé Mauricio Pellegrini for First Time as Managers

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has claimed he isn't surprised by former player Mauricio Pellegrino's managerial achievements, as his side face Southampton this weekend. 

The Magpies travel to the south coast on Sunday in a game that will see Benitez face up against Pellegrino for the first time as managers. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Saints boss played under Benitez at both Liverpool and Valencia and also working with him in a coaching role at Anfield and later with Inter. 

Pellegrino has since gone on to start his own managerial career, where he enjoyed a cup run with Deportivo Alaves, taking them to the final of the Copa del Rey last season. 

Southampton hired the Argentine following the dismissal of former boss Claude Puel, and the apprentice is set to face his master for the first time. 

Ahead of the game, Benitez spoke highly of Pellegrino in his press conference, claiming that from the beginning, you could see he would be a good coach. 

"He was my player at Valencia for two years, when we won the league and the UEFA Cup. After he came to England, I needed someone to manage the defence a little bit, and I brought him (to Liverpool).

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"Last year, he was at Alavés and he was doing well. He is someone who has always been focused, working very hard. When I was at Valencia, we had a group of Argentinian players who, after every lunch, were talking about football for half an hour to an hour. He was one of them.


"He was one of these players, they enjoy football, they know about players, they talk about everything in relation to football. From the beginning, you could see that he could be a good coach."

Newcastle sit two points ahead of Southampton going into the game following a positive start, and with a number of winnable fixtures coming up, Benitez will be hoping his side can continue their good form. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters