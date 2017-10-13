Tom Ince Admits Disappointment at Failed Liverpool Move & Reveals Why He Turned Down Inter

By 90Min
October 13, 2017

Ex-Liverpool starlet, Tom Ince has admitted that he was disappointed after a move to former club Liverpool was blocked by Blackpool's owners in 2013. 

Ince, now at Huddersfield Town, was impressing for the Seasiders at the time, but claimed that the owners refused to sell him back to Brendan Rodgers' Reds due to financial reasons.

Reflecting on the failed move, Ince told the Telegraph: "Liverpool was very close but the Blackpool chairman did not want to be out of pocket because Liverpool owned a percentage of the sell-on fee.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“He made it difficult and they would not let me go. That was disappointing because I felt I would have been given a chance under Brendan Rodgers." 

Thanks to Ince's form, he then found himself on Inter's radar, a club that his father, Paul, played for between 1995 and 1997. It would have been a big step up for the now Huddersfield winger, but he opted to stay in England to establish himself in the Premier League.

He added: “When Inter were interested in me I stood in the San Siro and the English boy inside me told me to go to the Premier League.”

Instead, Ince endured failed moves at both Crystal Palace and Hull City, where he believes the systems played at both sides didn't suit his style of play. 

“I had a taste of the Premier League with six months at Crystal Palace but it did not work out. Tony Pulis played a different way and I did not suit it,” he says. 

“At Hull it was similar. I started the first few games but then the manager went a different way.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However now, the 25-year-old has found himself playing under a manager who believes in exciting football - something Ince can get on board with.

“David Wagner is unique. He is detailed and thorough and you see the Dortmund way in him. He wants entertainment and excitement and players to enjoy the game and express themselves." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters