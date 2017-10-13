Tom Ince Admits Disappointment at Failed Liverpool Move & Reveals Why He Turned Down Inter

Ex-Liverpool starlet, Tom Ince has admitted that he was disappointed after a move to former club Liverpool was blocked by Blackpool's owners in 2013.

Ince, now at Huddersfield Town, was impressing for the Seasiders at the time, but claimed that the owners refused to sell him back to Brendan Rodgers' Reds due to financial reasons.

Reflecting on the failed move, Ince told the Telegraph: "Liverpool was very close but the Blackpool chairman did not want to be out of pocket because Liverpool owned a percentage of the sell-on fee.

“He made it difficult and they would not let me go. That was disappointing because I felt I would have been given a chance under Brendan Rodgers."

Thanks to Ince's form, he then found himself on Inter's radar, a club that his father, Paul, played for between 1995 and 1997. It would have been a big step up for the now Huddersfield winger, but he opted to stay in England to establish himself in the Premier League.

He added: “When Inter were interested in me I stood in the San Siro and the English boy inside me told me to go to the Premier League.”

Instead, Ince endured failed moves at both Crystal Palace and Hull City, where he believes the systems played at both sides didn't suit his style of play.

“I had a taste of the Premier League with six months at Crystal Palace but it did not work out. Tony Pulis played a different way and I did not suit it,” he says.

“At Hull it was similar. I started the first few games but then the manager went a different way.”

However now, the 25-year-old has found himself playing under a manager who believes in exciting football - something Ince can get on board with.

“David Wagner is unique. He is detailed and thorough and you see the Dortmund way in him. He wants entertainment and excitement and players to enjoy the game and express themselves."