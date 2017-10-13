Tottenham Target Among Three Barcelona Players Linked With January Exit as Valverde Shapes Squad

Barcelona could be set to offload three first-team players in January, including Andre Gomes, with boss Ernesto Valverde keen to reshape his squad and dispose of unused assets, according to the Mail.

The 24-year-old joined the Catalan giants for around £31.5m in July 2016, with roughly the same amount in add-ons also built into the deal.

However, none of the requirements for those extra payments look likely to met, considering the Portugal international has recorded just 38 minutes of first-team football this term. It was reported on transfer deadline day that Tottenham Hotspur had submitted an offer of around €35m (£31.5m) for the central midfielder.

Andre Gomes will NOT be joining #THFC tonight, as Barça wanted a replacement and couldn't get Coutinho.@SkySportsNews — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) August 31, 2017

However, Barcelona were reluctant to offload their misfit, after failing to secure his planned replacement in the shape of Philippe Coutinho. But a move to north London for the Benfica academy graduate could well be back on the cards in January, with Valverde keen to ship out his fringe players in order to recruit again.

With that it seems Gomes is not the only one who looks to be heading for the exit door of the Camp Nou this winter, with flop-frontman Paco Alcacer also being linked with a move to England.

Again, according to the Mail, fellow Premier League side Southampton are monitoring the Spain international's situation in Catalonia, with a potential mid-season swoop being lined up.

Barcelona at Camp Nou across all competitions this season:



WWWWW



Goals: 19

Conceded: 1



There's no place like home. pic.twitter.com/CJ1TtRRW37 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2017

The 24-year-old striker is another one who seems to be out of favour under Valverde, making just one start in La Liga this term.





Similarly to Gomes, the Valencia youth product was brought in during the final 12 months of former boss Luis Enrique's reign at the club, and is now deemed surplus to requirements.

The unwanted duo are expect to be joined by Turkish attacking midfielder Arda Turan, who is also tipped to depart the Spanish east coast in the New Year.