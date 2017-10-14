Andrey Arshavin's Wife Looking to Quit Marriage Not Only Because of His Alleged Affair

Former Gunner Andrey Arshavin is facing the prospect of divorce after just a year of marriage to wife Alisa.

The Russian is currently playing for FC Kairat in Kazakhstan. He played for the likes of Zenit Saint Petersburg, Arsenal and Kuban Krasnodar before making the move to the Kazakhstan side in 2016. He also married wife Alisa back in September of the same year.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

But now his marriage looks set to end after Alisa decided to call it a quits. She opened up by revealing it was her decision to end the marriage, not her husbands. She also said it was because of a number of reasons, including Andrey's alleged affair.

Speaking to Russian magazine Starhit, the 35-year-old said: "Him cheating was only one of the reasons that pushed me to make such a decision.





"Why would the entire country think he would leave me with three children? Do they think I am a completely unappreciated women? I have an acquaintance that got re-married having four kids."

Ex-Arsenal ace Andrey Arshavin is in serious trouble with his wife https://t.co/KdjES8HlAP pic.twitter.com/sLWTAtXgL6 — Sun Sport (@SunSport) October 14, 2017

This won't be the former Premier League star's first divorce, as he split from his first wife Julia Baranovskaya in 2013. The couple had three children together during the nine-year marriage.

In his current marriage, him and Alisa had a baby girl called Esenya back in February this year. Alisa went on further to say that her decision to split from the former Russian international was for the sake of her family, as well as her career. She said: "Adult people do not fight. Adult people make decisions and leave.

"I did not leave him for someone else, this I would like to stress from the very beginning, I left due to the peculiarities of my job, so to say."