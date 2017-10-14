Brighton vs Everton Preview: Key Battle, Recent Form, Team News & More

Everton travel to Brighton for Sunday's early Premier League kick-off in a must-win game for Toffees manager Ronald Koeman. With his job hanging in the balance, this fixture against newly promoted Brighton could decide his future at the club.

Brighton will be looking to make it four Premier League wins on the bounce at the AMEX Stadium - as Chris Hughton's side have proved to be a tough opponent to face on the road.

Recent Form

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Everton have struggled of late, currently sitting in 16th with only two wins so far this season. Given the hype at the start of the season surrounding a new look Blues side, the new signings have struggled to gel and Koeman's position has been questioned. A disappointing 1-0 loss to Burnley last time out makes this game a must win for the Merseyside club.

Brighton also tasted defeat in their last match, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates. On the plus side, three wins on the bounce at the Falmer Stadium have transformed it into a fortress under Chris Hughton's guidance. With both teams looking to bounce back with a win - it has the promise of a tight game.

Key Battle

Gylfi Sigurdsson vs Bruno

Fresh from firing Iceland to their first World Cup, Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson will be confident when returning to club football this Sunday. Scoring against Kosovo on Monday, and assisting in Iceland 3-0 demolition of Turkey - Sigurdsson was back to his best and the form that resulted in Everton splashing £45m on the playmaker.

Featuring in his unfavoured role of left-wing, this doesn't mean he won't have an impact on the afternoon's affairs. Facing off against Brighton wing-back Bruno, Sigurdsson will feel this is the perfect opportunity to get the ball rolling at Everton - following a faltering start to life at Goodison Park.

Team News

Brighton's midfield marauder Davy Propper will miss this clash having limped off the pitch in Netherlands 2-0 win over Sweden. The thigh problem should leave him out of this match - with the full extent of the injury yet to be revealed. Top scorer Tomer Hemed will also be out-of-action due to suspension.

On the other hand, Everton will be bolstered by the return of Phil Jagielka, who could replace Ashley Williams. However, Koeman will be tentative about throwing the 35-year-old back into action following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Predicted Brighton lineup: Ryan, Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Gross, March, Brown; Murray.





Predicted Everton lineup: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Williams, Baines, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin, Vlasic, Sigurdsson; Niasse.

Prediction





Brighton's home record is hard to look past for this match - especially considering that Everton are yet to win on the road this season. Struggling to create going forward and truly missing the focal point that Romelu Lukaku provided - Everton may struggle to score despite the brilliance of Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Similarly, Brighton have also struggled for goals this season and the absence of Hemed through suspension does them no favours. With not much separating the sides - expect it to be goalless on Sunday.

Prediction: Brighton 0-0 Everton