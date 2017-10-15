Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Says He Doesn't Think He'll Finish His Managerial Career at Old Trafford

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Jose Mourinho reckons he won't finish his managerial career at Manchester United, and spoke about being a coach with other 'ambitions'.

The Portuguese tactician, in his second season at Old Trafford, has never spent longer than four seasons at any one club before, and he was speaking on French television show Telefoot on TF1 about his long term prospects.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He said, as translated and reported by BBC Sport: "I'm still a coach with worries, with ambitions, and with the desire to do new things. I don't believe, no, I'm sure that I won't end my career here." Asked if that meant at Manchester United, Mourinho said: "Yes."

The 54-year-old enjoyed a pretty good first campaign in charge of the Red Devils last season, delivering the EFL Cup, the Europa League title and therefore an automatic Champions League spot and a Community Shield.

He was miles away from challenging for the Premier League title in 2016/17, but fans have been led to believe by their impressive start so far in 2017/18 that they could go close this time around. Then one factors in Mourinho's record at other clubs in his second season in charge, and everything points to a genuine United title challenge.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss also revealed in his interview, in which he spoke French, that his son had been to watch Paris Saint-Germain. He said: "Why Paris? Because there's something special. Magic, quality, youth, it's fantastic."

Perhaps nothing to be read into but it's now on record, just in case...

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters