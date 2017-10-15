Real Madrid Scouts Monitoring 3 Youth Stars at U17 World Cup Ahead of Summer Swoops

Real Madrid are eyeing up three young starlets from the Under-17 World Cup as Los Blancos continue to focus their transfer policy towards youth, according to Spanish publication Marca.

The current La Liga and Champions League holders have taken a slightly alternative route to their big-money splurging reputation of old, honing their attention instead towards developing talent through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in recent times.

The currently on-going U17 World Cup, based in India, is seemingly awash with future talent, and Los Blancos have their eye on three of the best.

According to the report, Madrid talent-spotters are overseeing the performances and development of French striker Aminen Gouiri, Brazilian midfielder Alan, and Spanish winger Ferran Torres.

Gouiri has already made a name for himself on the youth international stage, netting a record-breaking eight goals during the U17 European Championships earlier this year, even though his side only reached the quarter-finals.





The frontman currently plies his trade at French side Lyon, and Madrid chiefs are hopeful that their strong relationship with the Ligue 1 outfit, strengthened by the sale of Mariano this summer, will prove beneficial during their attempts to capture the young talisman.





Next on the list is Brazil U17 international star Alan, who currently plays his club football for Palmeiras.

The 17-year-old has been on the club's radar since Los Blancos forged a deal to take national teammate Vinicius Jr to Spain next summer for around €45m (£40m).







It has been reported that the midfielder's agent Juan Figer met with Real chiefs over the summer at the Santiago Bernabeu in order to gauge a potential deal to the Spanish capital.





Closer to home is the highly-thought-of Torres, who is set to break into the Valencia first-team once back from representing his nation's youth side.





It is also expected that once back in action at the Camp de Mestalla a new deal will be tabled for the 17-year-old, with it thought the hot-prospect has only an €8m (£7.1m) release clause in his current deal.