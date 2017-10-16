Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Could Be Hit With FA Charge Following Outburst After Watford Defeat

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could be set to face a charge from the Football Association following an outburst in referee Neil Swarbrick's direction after his side's 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.

According to the Evening Standard, the 67-year-old stormed down the tunnel in pursuit of the match official after the full-time whistle, before entering the referees’ room with raised voices, which were heard from outside during a heated exchange.

It is suggested that the incident between the Frenchman and the 51-year-old could have been surrounding the man-in-the-middle's decision to award the Hornets a penalty midway through the second-half, after Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin was perceived to bring down Richarlison inside the area.

On review, there looked minimal contact between the two, however the 20-year-old Brazilian will not face retrospective action, following the Premier League panel deeming the Watford man did not attempt to con Swarbrick.

However, unfortunately for Wenger, he might, if the FA decide to investigate the highly-experienced boss' actions which followed a bitterly disappointing evening for the North Londoners.

There is no formal rule in place which denies either manager entry into the referees' room, meaning any action taken will be due to the officials' match report.

But, this is not the first time the long-serving Arsenal man has been in the headlines for misconduct, or even the first time this year.

The 67-year-old was hit with an immediate four-game touchline ban and a £25,000 fine back in January for the use of "abusive and/or insulting words" towards that day's fourth official Anthony Taylor during the final moments of his side's 2-1 win over Burnley last season.

However, with season, and potentially future-defining, fixtures against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur coming up in the not-so-distant future, the Frenchman will be hoping he can escape anything that hampers his team for the weeks to come.