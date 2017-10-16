Chelsea's Horror Hamstring Curse Strikes Again as Victor Moses Faces Month on the Sidelines

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Chelsea have been hit by yet another hamstring related blow - as starting wing-back Victor Moses has been sidelined for at least four weeks after suffering an injury to the problem area during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace. The Blues are now without Moses, N'Golo Kanté and Álvaro Morata - all of whom have succumbed to the dreaded hamstring pull.

As reported by the Telegraph, the Blues are hoping to have Morata fit for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Roma, but could be set to be be missing Kanté and Moses until mid-November. 

The club's medical team's findings on Moses will cause great concern to Chelsea fans - as he could miss the key match against Manchester United on November 5th.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte now has a real dilemma on his hands - as his already threadbare squad are dropping like flies as the physically draining Premier League continues to take its toll on his players. 

With summer signing Danny Drinkwater also injured, Conte may need to consider playing the likes of David Luiz against Roma - such is the lack of depth in his squad.

Davide Zappacosta, Moses' understudy, is now set to be thrust into the limelight and start at wing-back - unless Conte prefers to move the ever-reliable César Azpilicueta into the position. 

Antonio Rüdiger could be another option, however his lack of experience out wide could put the former Juventus boss off deploying a potentially risky tactical move.

 

