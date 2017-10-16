PHOTO: Granit Xhaka Caught Picking His Nose as Tom Cleverley Scored Late Winner in Watford Defeat

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has come under heavy fire, after he was caught napping in the late stages of Arsenal's dramatic 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has had a mixed start to life at Arsenal, with many fans questioning the club's decision to sign the former Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder last summer.

If there were any staunch defenders of the Swiss international left within the Arsenal fan base, they will likely turn to 'Granit Out' after seeing their midfielder stop on the edge of the Arsenal penalty area to scratch (possibly pick) his nose seconds before Tom Cleverley scored Watford's winning goal on Saturday.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Most of the post-match debate has been around the penalty incident that happened earlier in the second half.

Brazilian forward Richarlison took a tumble in the Arsenal penalty area under a challenge from Hector Bellerin, with the referee pointing to the spot.

Even after reviewing the incident, former Premier League ref's Mark Clattenburg and Graham Poll cannot reach a consensus over the correct decision, the latter of the officials confident that Richarlison dived to win a penalty.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Arsenal will be hoping they can turn around their fortunes as their second team prepares to face Red Star Belgrade on Thursday, just days before a trip to Goodison Park where Everton will be looking to snatch three points from the hands of Arsène Wenger's side.