Hornets' Forward Richarlison Will Not Face FA Disciplinary Action Over Penalty Incident

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Watford's Brazilian forward Richarlison has escaped retrospective action from the FA after he was accused of diving under the challenge of Arsenal's Hector Bellerin to earn his side a penalty in their first home league win at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening. 

Sources have told Sky Sports News there is insufficient evidence that the striker, signed from Fluminense for £11.5m, deliberately took a dive. This outcome will surely enrage Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, who branded the decision after the match as 'scandalous'.

Referee Neil Swarbrick's decision to award the penalty in the 71st minute, which Troy Deeney gladly converted, was pivotal to the outcome of game. 


It gave the home team an unexpected route back into the match and installed confidence in the Watford players that they could beat their more illustrious rivals. 


The Arsenal manager said: "I say it was no penalty, it was a creation from the referee and that is it.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"As a moment in the game it was absolutely important for Watford. I just think it was no penalty, and no goal."

Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports News that he did not believe the contact from the Arsenal defender warranted a penalty, but the incident "does not fall into the remit of trying to deceive the referee" either.

Naturally, it was one of those difficult decisions for an official that will lead to plenty of discussion and debate amongst football supporters up and down the country. 


However, Richarlison will feel relieved he has escaped punishment and is still available for selection for the Hornets as they look to cement their top four position away to Chelsea this Saturday.  


