Jamie Carragher Defends Mourinho Tactics Following Criticism From Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has responded to Jurgen Klopp's reaction following on from Liverpool and Manchester United's 0-0 draw on Saturday afternoon, with the former centre-half defending Jose Mourinho's tactical decisions.

Klopp criticised Mourinho's decision to 'park the bus' at Anfield during their draw, claiming that it wasn't a way that he wants his own team to play football. But Carragher, a usual fan of the Liverpool manager, has come to Mourinho's aid - claiming that it worked for Carragher back in his playing days:

"First of all I should say I had no problem whatsoever with what Jose Mourinho did. He's always done it and I expected it before the game." the now Sky Sports pundit said on Monday Night Football.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Jurgen Klopp said afterwards that Liverpool could never play like that; well maybe his Liverpool could never play like that, but my Liverpool did and we did it plenty of times and got results on the back of it.

"Jose Mourinho has always been lauded - and rightly so - as the man for the big occasion, the man in a big game, a 'Mourinho masterclass' winning these games."

Despite praising Mourinho's tactical decisions, Carragher did concede that he will need to start winning more games on the road if he wants to win the title:

"His way, of late, is not working." He continued.

FULL STORY: @Carra23 has his say on Jose Mourinho's record in games against top-six teams. https://t.co/DMqdoRfQcC pic.twitter.com/lEvuwBmfuS — Sky Sports MNF ⚽️ (@SkySportsMNF) October 16, 2017

"I go back to when Peter Schmeichel was winning titles with Manchester United and they possibly had six big games - Liverpool home and away, Arsenal home and away and someone else challenging, whether it was Chelsea or Newcastle.

"That's 18 points. With the top six now that's 30 points. That's a big part of the season. You've got 10 games home and away.

"If that doesn't improve they won't win the league and that's when the criticism will come."