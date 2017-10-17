Heroic Performance From Ederson Seals Man City Win

Manchester City edged past a resilient Napoli side thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the Citizens' third Champions League game of the season, but the contest could of been much closer had City goalkeeper Ederson not saved Dries Mertens' penalty.

The home side started the fixture ferociously and were ahead within 10 minutes when David Silva's pinpoint pass was met by Kyle Walker. The full-back's shot was blocked but bounced kindly to Raheem Sterling who made no mistake to give his side the advantage.

The current Premier League leaders doubled their lead four minutes later when Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne whipped a low cross into the path of Gabriel Jesus who buried the chance past former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina in the 13th minute.

Kevin de Bruyne nearly turned from provider to goalscorer in the 26th minute when his curling effort from the edge of the box struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced down onto the pitch rather than into the back of the net.

Napoli had a great chance to get themselves back into the match when Kyle Walker pulled Raul Albiol down in the box and the referee awarded the Serie A side a penalty. However, Brazilian GK Ederson guessed correctly to save Dries Mertens poor penalty and maintain City's two goal lead.

After the interval Napoli started to show why they are the current Serie A leaders, only an incredible goal line block from John Stones denied Napoli captain Hamsik his first Champions League goal of the season.

With just under 20 minutes left in the European clash Napoli halved the deficit after Manchester City conceded their second penalty of the game. Ghoulam was fouled in the box by Fernandinho and Diawara slotted the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards out to give his side a chance of a point.

Despite having to withstand continued late pressure from the Italian club. Manchester City held on to secure their third Champions League victory from three games this campaign. Pep Guardiola's side have now maintained their 100% record in Europe this season.