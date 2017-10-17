Reports: Sam Allardyce, Laurent Blanc Interested in USMNT Job

Sam Allardyce and Laurent Blanc are reportedly interested in the USMNT job.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 17, 2017

Sam Allardyce and Laurent Blanc are both reportedly interested in the U.S. men's national team manager job, reports ESPN and France Football Magazine.

Former team manager Bruce Arena resigned last week after the USMNT failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Former England manager Allardyce lost his job in September 2016 after an investigation from The Telegraph that revealed he used his position to negotiate a deal for advising businessmen on circumventing the Football Association's rules. He took a job with a struggling Crystal Palace team in December 2016, but has since been out of work since last season's end.

Soccer
Bruce Arena's New Legacy and its Impact on the Future of the USMNT

Blanc, the former Manchester United star and Paris Saint-Germain manager, has been out of work since stepping down from PSG last year. Unai Emery replaced him.

Blanc coached the French national team from after the team's 2010 World Cup appearance through 2012. He reportedly was contacted about coaching MLS teams this summer.

