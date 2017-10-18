Dortmund Starlet Second Only to Kylian Mbappe in List of World's Most Valuable U20 Talents

Not since Freddy Adu has an American teenager been talked about quite so much as Christian Pulisic in the world of football. But unlike Adu, who in 2004 became the youngest person ever to sign a professional sports contract in the USA, Pulisic is managing to realise his immense talent.

Pulisic made his competitive debut for Borussia Dortmund in January 2016 just four months after his 17th birthday. Now, at the age of 19, is in his second full season in the club's first-team.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The Pennsylvania-native has started the 2017/18 campaign in fine form, with his two Bundesliga goals from his position high on the right or left already only one shy of matching his tally for the entire 2016/17 league season.

Statistics website WhoScored ranks Pulisic as Dortmund's third best player this season behind only prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfield linchpin Nuri Sahin.

He is flourishing in a team that sits top of the table in Germany and has helped ensure that Ousmane Dembele's €105m summer exit to Barcelona hasn't been badly felt.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Such has been his impact and development in recent months, that Pulisic's market value, according to Transfermarkt, actually significantly outstrips that of Dembele, the player he essentially replaced.

With Dembele's current market value considered to be €33m, Pulisic has seen his rise to €45m.

It means in terms of every player in the world aged 20 or younger right now, only Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe (€90m) has a market value that is greater than Pulisic's.

Right now, the American is seen as being €15m more valuable than Manchester City and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, and €20m more valuable than AC Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Of all those in the top 20, Renato Sanches, currently on loan at Swansea City after struggling to realise his potential at Bayern Munich, is the only one to have seen his market value fall.

Transfermarkt's 20 Most Valuable Players Aged 20 or Younger: