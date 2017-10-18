Non-League Club Takes to Twitter in Bid to Find Players For Huge FA Cup 1st Round Tie

National League North side Chorley have taken to social media this week in a bid to find extra players who will be able to represent the club in a huge FA Cup first round tie against League One's Fleetwood Town early next month.

From the sixth tier of English football, non-league Chorley began this season's FA Cup journey in the second qualifying round and so have already played four games in the competition, including a replay against Boston in the fourth and final qualifying round this week.

FA CUP | Wanted. Keeper and midfielder. Must be able to play against @ftfc in the #EmiratesFAcup #flymagpiesfly — Chorley FC (@chorleyfc) October 18, 2017

For them, reaching the first round proper against Lancashire neighbours Fleetwood is a huge game, but the club is short in two key positions and are keen to make sure they sufficiently strengthen so as to give themselves the best possible chance to cause an giant-killing upset.

With a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Chorley announced, "Wanted. Keeper and midfielder. Must be able to play against Fleetwood Town in the Emirates FA Cup."

The game will take place at Chorley's 4,100 capacity Victory Park home on 4th November.

A win for Chorley would see them progress to the second round, matching their best ever FA Cup runs of 1986/87 and 1990/91.