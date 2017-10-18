Real Madrid Boss Zidane States He 'Cannot Be Pleased' After Hosts Held to 1-1 Draw by Tottenham

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has stated his side cannot be pleased with the result after only managing a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos were the masters of the own downfall midway through the first half, as defender Raphael Varane turned Serge Aurier's deep cross into his own net past the flailing Keylor Navas due to pressure from Harry Kane.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, Los Blancos dragged themselves back into the game by taking advantage of the Spurs right-back's moment of madness and bringing down Toni Kroos inside the area, allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to bring his side back level again three minutes before the break.





It could have been so different, however, if it were not for the goalkeeping heroics at either end during the second half, with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris denying Karim Benzema from less than six-yards thanks to an unbelievable stop, and Navas doing the same to Kane with 20 minutes to go.

But even though Real continued their long-standing unbeaten run in the Champions League group stages, which now spans 30 games - since their defeat to Borussia Dortmund in October 2012, Zidane insisted that his side cannot be pleased with the result, as they always want to take maximum points.

"We can't be pleased with the result because you always want to win your home games", the Frenchman told the club's official website.

"I think that we had the chances, particularly in the first half, but there were two top goalkeepers out there tonight in Keylor and Lloris and you've got to accept that the goalkeepers are there to prevent you from scoring.

"There's no need to analyse it any greater detail. We performed well and ultimately the draw is a fair result.

"Lloris put in the sort of performance he needed to and that was a shame for us, what with us carving out a number of chances

"Every game is tough, especially when you come up against sides that defend very well, as was the case tonight.

"Things become increasingly difficult when you win because the standards you set are ever higher and the opposition will always put in 250%."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite the calming words of Zidane, the Madridistas will be left wondering 'what if' had Benzema been able to convert either of his two golden opportunities during the 90 minutes.

Following the stalemate the 45-year-old manager was asked if he knew of his fell countryman's mental state after spurning a duo of fantastic opportunities.

"I've not spoken to him", the former midfielder added.

"He would have liked to have scored the goal, but as for the Lloris save, if we replayed it 10 times he'd only keep it out once and tonight was that one time.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"Karim looks like he always does to me, every day he's getting better. He scored in Getafe and could have scored today. Patience is the key and we're now thinking about the next game."

The result leaves both sides level on seven points at the top of Group H, and the duo meet again in the Champions League at the beginning of November, where Zidane and his Madrid outfit will be hoping they are able to capitalise on Tottenham's indifferent Wembley Stadium form when they take the trip to England's national stadium.