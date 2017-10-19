David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko Add to Chelsea's Injury Woes in Key Midfield Position

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Chelsea were hit by more injury blows on Wednesday night when both David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko picked up knocks in their Champions League clash against Roma. 

Luiz opened the scoring for the Blues, but was an early substitute after he appeared to be suffering with pain in his calf. Bakayoko, who played alongside Luiz in a holding midfield role, completed 90 minutes, but has sustained a problem in his groin. 

The two players add themselves to a growing list of injury concerns for Chelsea, particularly in that key holding midfield area. N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater already sit on the sidelines, which may leave manager Antonio Conte short of options in the middle of the park.

Speaking after the 3-3 draw with Roma, manager Conte told the official Chelsea website: "After the first half the doctor told me David Luiz had a pain in his calf, and the same for Bakayoko in his groin. It was a good decision to try to protect him. In this moment it’s very important to protect the players.


‘We must realise we had three important players out, Kante, Drinkwater and Moses, and this gives us problems, but I am not looking for excuses now."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Conte could now face a big problem in his selection choices in midfield as he prepares for his next fixture against Watford on Saturday. 


After their draw with Roma, the Blues are now without a win in three games and could again find it difficult against an in-form Watford side who beat Arsenal last weekend. 


Conte has bemoaned the thinness of his squad in the past and his Chelsea side could now be stretched even thinner as he looks to find cover in that important holding midfield role.

