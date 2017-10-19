Gareth Bale Could Be Set for Sensational Return to Spurs After Injuries Threaten Future at Real

Gareth Bale has today been linked with an astonishing move back to Spurs, the club he left in 2013 for Real Madrid.

The Daily Mail report that the reigning Spanish champions are frustrated with the Welsh winger's penchant for long spells out with injury, and are thus willing to offload him next summer.

Bale is currently out of action due to the same recurring calf injury, the eighth time such an injury has sidelined him during his time with Los Blancos.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

This news comes after his current ailment kept him from facing his former team Tottenham at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night, as well as stopping him from playing in Wales's crucial qualifier against Ireland, which they went on to lose.

While the move back to Spurs would be the most sentimental should he be deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane, the north London club will face stiff competition from fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The two have been sporadically linked with the Welshman over a number of transfer windows, but their advances have been rejected up to now.

Should Bale become disposable in the eyes of Madrid, they will almost certainly reignite their interest, but Spurs fans will be hoping the possibility of an emotional return to Wembley(?) will be enough to see off their competitors.



Scenes when Gareth Bale comes back to Spurs — Gubby 🇭🇷 (@GubbyTHFC) October 19, 2017

Regardless of any trolling that occurred in response to his tweet after the match between the two on Tuesday night, there is no doubt that Tottenham fans would love to have their talisman back in the white of Spurs, should they have the opportunity.

Now in his fifth season at Real Madrid, Bale has found it hard to solidify a place in the starting line up, with players such as Marco Asensio and Isco flourishing during his absence.

The emergence of these two players, combined with the aformentioned injury concerns, mean a move away in the summer could certainly materialise.