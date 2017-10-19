PHOTOS: Henrikh Mkhitaryan Manages to Mess Up UEFA #EqualGame Campaign in the Simplest Way Possible

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Ahead of this week's Champions League fixtures, UEFA took the opportunity to promote their #EqualGame Campaign, with one player from each club selected to hold a sign bearing the campaign's name in their pre-match team photo.

Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately for UEFA, when it came to picking a representative from Manchester United ahead of their game away to Portuguese champions Benfica, the man chosen for this seemingly straightforward task was Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

But as can be seen from the picture above, but when it came to his big moment, Mkhitaryan somehow managed to display the sign the wrong way round.

The Armenian midfielder went on to play 90 minutes of the match at the Estadio Da Luz before being substituted in stoppage time to allow Scott McTominay to make his Champions League debut for Jose Mournho's side.

Thankfully for Mkhitaryan, his error was somewhat outdone by that of 18 year old Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who carried Marcus Rashford's free kick over his own goal-line to hand United a 1-0 victory in Lisbon.

The #EqualGame website explains: "European football is more diverse and multi-cultural than ever. Our competitions and grassroots projects feature players and fans from all backgrounds."

