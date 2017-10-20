Arsene Wenger Insists Rejuvenated Arsenal Midfielder 'Will Get a Chance' in the Premier League

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

Arsene Wenger agreed with claims that Jack Wilshere deserves a run-out in the Premier League after his dominating performance in Arsenal's 1-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal couldn't break the deadlock until the 85th minute when their opponents were down to 10 men - but it was a magnificent Oliver Giroud overhead kick that brought all three points back to north London after great build-up play from Wilshere himself. 

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's website, Wenger commented on Wilshere's famous fitness woes, saying: "He will get a chance in the Premier League, don’t worry about that. He got a big kick in the first half on his ankle but he managed to get through the 90 minutes and games of that intensity will, of course, help him a lot."


Red Star matched a largely second-string Arsenal side for the majority of the game, and the French manager was full of praise for his sides opponents. 

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

"I felt that their team played with a high intensity, were very compact and overall the resistance was higher than I expected from them. 


"They played very well in transitions when they won the ball back, they went always very quickly at us and overall, I must say, the intensity that they maintained for 90 minutes was remarkable."

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

However, Wenger did save some commendation for his own young side, adding: "I think what is remarkable is the spirit that we have shown today and fighting together in a game that was very physical.


"Petr Cech made some good saves and in the end we got a win that gives credit to the mentality of the team."

The win leaves Arsenal five points clear at the top of Group H and earned them their first European away clean sheet in almost two years.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters