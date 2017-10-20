Karim Benzema will not be joining Arsenal after all. Although on Wednesday Spanish media claimed that the Gunners had made an offer on him for the January transfer window, his agent insisted that he is satisfied with his current position at Real Madrid.

Interviewed by Sky Sports News, the Frenchman's agent Karim Djaziri has silenced rumors of a possible departure by saying: "Karim Benzema is very happy at Real Madrid."

Having just recently started his ninth year with Los Blancos, the 29-year-old striker signed a contract extension last month and, according to his agent, has "absolutely no intention of leaving the club."

Benzema has made a lethal attacking trio at Real Madrid alongside historic teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale and has contributed to the team's national and international successes with 182 goals in 373 appearances.

As a Blanco, he has won two league titles and three Champions Leagues, the last one in the past season.

Had he completed his transfer move to London, he would have had the chance to re-join France teammate Alexandre Lacazette, who joined Arsenal during the summer and could have been seen as a potential substitute to veteran Olivier Giroud.

As rumors about Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's departure from the Emirates Stadium in January grow, Arsene Wenger could have found in Benzema a suitable candidate to take over.