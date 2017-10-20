How to Watch Manchester City vs. Burnley: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 20, 2017

Manchester City will look to keep its lead atop the Premier League when it hosts Burnley on Saturday. 

City is on a tremendous run of form, having won 10 games in a row to build a two-point league lead over crosstown rivals Manchester United. City is also riding high in the Champions League with a perfect nine points from three games in the group stage. Kevin De Bruyne has been particularly fantastic this season, prompting Stoke manager Mark Hughes to call the Belgian the best player in the Premier League after City thrashed Stoke 7-2. 

Burnley is also off to a good start with 13 points from its first eight games—good enough for seventh place in the league thus far. 

See how to watch the game below. 

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Oct. 21, 10:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch Live on NBC Sports Live or Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

