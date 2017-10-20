Report Claims Real Madrid Could Snag Arsenal's Hector Bellerin for as Little as £35m

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

Arsenal will reportedly ask for only £35m should Real Madrid come calling for Spanish defender Hector Bellerin, given a string of underwhelming performances and a perceived stall in his development. 

Despite signing a new deal at the Emirates, keeping the Spaniard at the club till 2022, Bellerin could be another Arsenal star eyeing a way out, as fan unrest and the club's future under Arsene Wenger remains a hot topic. 

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

This is according to Don Balon, who state that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has his sights set on the 22-year-old full back, who could be available for a relatively low amount given the ludicrously inflated market


The source state that contact has already been made with Arsenal over a potential deal, which could escalate rumours even further. 

The Spanish outfit are currently without starting right back Dani Carvajal - a player who has been an integral part of Zinedine Zidane's success at Real. With the Spaniard suffering from health problems, his absence is currently being covered by Moroccan youngster Hakimi.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

With Real Madrid keen to solve this issue as soon as possible, they could swoop for Bellerin in January should Carvajal's problem persist, while President Perez is under pressure to rectify the error of selling Danilo to Manchester City.

Comparing the Danilo deal, and the huge £45m Kyle Walker move in the summer, the asking price set by Arsenal appears too low. Given Bellerin's age, his best years are ahead of him - having emerged as one of the most promising Premier League players in 2014 with Arsenal. 

Added with the extended length of Bellerin's contract, the Gunners have no need to cave into Europe's elite like they have in the past. With Barcelona also watching over their former player, Bellerin will certainly attract numerous clubs in January should rumours continue to circulate. 

