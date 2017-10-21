Report Claims Iker Casillas Set for Life on the Bench at Porto After 'Constant' Use of Mobile Phone

October 21, 2017

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas is having a rough week. 

The Spaniard was left out of FC Porto's 3-2 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday and despite the fact that second choice goalkeeper José Sá is yet to feature in a Liga NOS game this season, the 24-year-old looks set to take Casillas' first-team spot this weekend.

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, Casillas is going to be dropped from the Porto squad because of his "constant" use of his mobile phone, the Dragões having strict rules around when players can use their electronic devices.

"Mobile phones are not prohibited in the team camp," O Jogo's report claims. "However there are particular times allocated for their use.

"The manager, Sergio Conceiçao, likes the team to be tight and does not appreciate that internal situations are spread across social networks. 


"It is known that Casillas has made use of his mobile phone, even when the team was in camp, to the point that he has been warned by the goalkeeping coach."

Porto currently sit two points clear at the top of the Liga NOS table, with three points against Paços de Ferreira on Saturday looking to be vital.


Sporting CP and S.L. Benfica, the two clubs who will prove to be Porto's closest title rivals this season, face G.D. Chaves and C.D. Aves respectively this weekend and will expect to claim maximum points on matchday nine.

