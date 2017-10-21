Watford and Newcastle Reach Agreement Over Away Tickets Prices

Watford and Newcastle United have reached a 'reciprocal pricing agreement' regarding away ticket prices for travelling fans this season.

Official club website watfordfc.com confirmed the news that ticket price for the following categories have been reduced by £5 ahead of the sides' first clash on the 25th November at St James' Park.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Adults will be asked to pay £25, with seniors/full-time students paying £17 and U18 tickets priced at only £11.

These prices will then be matched as the sides meet at Vicarage Road on the 5th May.

It is not the first time that both Watford and Newcastle have worked together to provide cheaper tickets for away fans, as both clubs reduced prices following the the away ticket price cap that came in at the start of the 2016/17 Premier League season.

This news comes after both Marco Silva and Rafael Benitez have seen their sides make excellent starts to the season.

3 - Yesterday @WatfordFC became the 1st team in PL history to score a result altering goal in the 90th minute in 3 consecutive games. Drama. pic.twitter.com/868BBWE2xp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 15, 2017

Watford and Newcastle sit 4th and 9th ahead of the Hornets' trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime, while Newcastle host Crystal Palace a few hours later.