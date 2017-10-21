We Need to Win, the Style Doesn't Matter Says Juventus Boss Allegri

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says he is prioritising victory over the performance as his team prepare to play Udinese tomorrow.

The defending champions have failed to win both of their last two games in Serie A and now sit fourth in the league, five points behind league leaders Napoli. That lead could be extended to eight points if Napoli beat Inter Milan on Saturday.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Allegri has now revealed that Juventus are targeting the three points in tomorrow's game, no matter how they play, as they bid the keep the pace with the teams above. Speaking at a news conference, the manager said "we need to recover lost points and stop those in front of us breaking away.

"We have to work as a team and leave aside the issue of aesthetics or beautiful football, because we need to put some points under our belts."

The Juventus boss also backed star striker Paulo Dybala after the Argentinian missed two penalties in his last two league games for the club. The miss last weekend proved costly as Juventus were beaten by Lazio 2-1, their first defeat at home in 57 games in all competitions.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Allegri believes that Dybala is now in good shape compared to when he came back from Argentina from the recent international break. He said, "Paulo Dybala returned from Argentina and was not in good shape, so he was rested on Saturday.

"He is in good shape, he's able to deal with any issue on or off the field and he will play tomorrow. I said the team was disconnected because it's like when you have a computer and it's not connected to the internet, it won't go very well. That happens on the field too."