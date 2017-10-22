Everton Legend Advises Under-Fire Boss Ronald Koeman to Go Back to the Basics Against Arsenal

Everton legend and former midfielder Peter Reid has urged Toffees manager Ronald Koeman to focus primarily on defending and the basics ahead of their game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Reid, who made 159 appearances for the Merseyside club, revealed to the Sunday People and reported by HITC, ahead of the game that the Dutchman needs to go back to the basics following a dismal start to the season, winning only two of their opening eight games: "If I’m being honest I don’t think the manager knows what system, shape or team to play.





"When things got difficult I’d go back to the basics, concentrate on defending properly to make the team hard to beat, try to get a few clean sheets."

Despite bringing in Michael Keane from Burnley to tighten their defence, Everton have conceded 13 goals in eight games.

"Clean sheets add confidence and in any sport that’s a massive thing – show me a confident team and I’ll show you a winning team.

"But confidence drains out of you if you keep getting beat so by hook or by crook you’ve got to dig results out. It’s not necessarily negative, you just work hard when the other team have the ball."

Everton have spent significant amounts of money in the summer, but the failure to bring in a recognised centre forward to replace Romelu Lukaku has made the reliance of the Everton back line to remain firm even stronger.

Arsenal haven't won away from home this season and this could be the game that Koeman and his team have been crying out for.

The Everton boss will be relying on his team to salvage some kind of result against Arsenal with his position under much jeopardy, particularly if they record another loss.