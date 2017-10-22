Everton Legend Advises Under-Fire Boss Ronald Koeman to Go Back to the Basics Against Arsenal

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Everton legend and former midfielder Peter Reid has urged Toffees manager Ronald Koeman to focus primarily on defending and the basics ahead of their game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Reid, who made 159 appearances for the Merseyside club, revealed to the Sunday People and reported by HITC, ahead of the game that the Dutchman needs to go back to the basics following a dismal start to the season, winning only two of their opening eight games: "If I’m being honest I don’t think the manager knows what system, shape or team to play.


"When things got difficult I’d go back to the basics, concentrate on defending properly to make the team hard to beat, try to get a few clean sheets."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite bringing in Michael Keane from Burnley to tighten their defence, Everton have conceded 13 goals in eight games.

"Clean sheets add confidence and in any sport that’s a massive thing – show me a confident team and I’ll show you a winning team.

"But confidence drains out of you if you keep getting beat so by hook or by crook you’ve got to dig results out. It’s not necessarily negative, you just work hard when the other team have the ball."

Everton have spent significant amounts of money in the summer, but the failure to bring in a recognised centre forward to replace Romelu Lukaku has made the reliance of the Everton back line to remain firm even stronger. 

Arsenal haven't won away from home this season and this could be the game that Koeman and his team have been crying out for. 

The Everton boss will be relying on his team to salvage some kind of result against Arsenal with his position under much jeopardy, particularly if they record another loss. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters