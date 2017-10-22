Jack Wilshere Set For a New Contract After a Run of Good Performances

Jack Wilshere’s recent spark in form has reignited positive contract talks, as Arsenal look to offer him a new deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are expecting to sit down with Jack Wilshere’s representatives in the next few weeks in an attempt to extend his contract at the club.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Both Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez look to be running down their contracts in the summer - if they aren’t pushed out the door in January - though, Wilshere doesn’t look like he will be included in that group of exits.

Wilshere featured mid-week in the Europa League against Red Star Belgrade, in a game he flourished in. Performances like that will be enough to get the Arsenal board to dab their pens in a bottle of ink, as they draw up his contract.

Jack Wilshere’s game by numbers vs. Red Star Belgrade:



35 passes

30 completed

6 crosses

5 take-ons

2 chances created



Unlocked the game. 🔓 pic.twitter.com/3mvt4XxZKw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 19, 2017

Wilshere has been at Arsenal since the age of nine, and letting the midfielder leave on a free in the summer would definitely stir a further negative reaction from their fan base.

His future at Arsenal rests firmly on whether he can prove that he has wrestled his plague of injuries into submission. However, the Englishman has revealed that his fitness levels are at their highest and "the best they've ever been", he told Squawka.

With games on Sunday (Everton) and midweek (Norwich), it presents itself an opportune time for the Englishmen to prove his fitness levels.

These next few games also serve a good opportunity to wave his creative nous for England manager Gareth Southgate to see. The Three Lions will take on both Germany and Brazil in friendlies in next month’s international break and Wilshere will be pushing for a feature in one of those games.

Southgate’s men have struggled with creativity in recent games, and his hands could be forced, with Wilshere having said creativity in abundance.