Liverpool travel down to Wembley Stadium on Sunday to face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match.

Tottenham currently sit in third place on the Premier League table with 17 points. Spurs faced a crucial Champions League match against Real Madrid Tuesday and eked out a draw against a world-class side. In their last domestic match, Tottenham defeated Bournmouth 1-0. Led by striker Harry Kane's 11 goals across all competitions, Spurs have lost just once on the season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have struggled in league play to begin the season. The Reds have not won a Premier League match since Sep. 23 and have just three wins through the first eight games. However, Jürgen Klopp's side produced an encouraging Champions League victory on Wednesday, dominating Maribor 7-0 behind goals from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho. Liverpool will look to close the Premier League gap with a crucial away victory.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch Live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.