Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo won his second-straight Best FIFA Men's Player award on Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 23, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo won his second-straight Best FIFA Men's Player award Monday.

The Best FIFA Men's Player was originally awarded as the FIFA World Player of The Year before being rebranded as the FIFA Ballon d'Or between 2010-2015. 

The first Best FIFA Men's Player was awarded in January 2017 with Ronaldo winning. 

Soccer
Xavi Says Neymar Announced Intention to Leave Barcelona at Messi's Wedding

This award allowed fans to have a say, giving them the ability to vote for their favorites. It also used team captains and members of the press.

Following a shortlist of 24 players, the final three contenders for the award were Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo. 

The Ballon d'Or will be awarded later this year. 

Ronaldo or Messi have held the Ballon d'Or title since 2007. Ronaldo holds the prize right now. 

 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters