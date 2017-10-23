Cristiano Ronaldo won his second-straight Best FIFA Men's Player award Monday.

The Best FIFA Men's Player was originally awarded as the FIFA World Player of The Year before being rebranded as the FIFA Ballon d'Or between 2010-2015.

The first Best FIFA Men's Player was awarded in January 2017 with Ronaldo winning.

This award allowed fans to have a say, giving them the ability to vote for their favorites. It also used team captains and members of the press.

Following a shortlist of 24 players, the final three contenders for the award were Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo.

The Ballon d'Or will be awarded later this year.

Ronaldo or Messi have held the Ballon d'Or title since 2007. Ronaldo holds the prize right now.