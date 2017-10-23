Ex-Liverpool Defender Tears Into Former Team During Capitulation Against Tottenham

Former Liverpool defender Djimi Traore couldn't have been pleased during Liverpool's shocking defending performance against Spurs on Sunday.

Beating an in-form side such as Tottenham, and on their home turf at that, was always going to be a tough ask. But perhaps no one quite expected such a shambolic performance from the Reds.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Traore, who played for Liverpool for seven years before moving to Charlton Athletic, won the Champions League with the Anfield side in 2005, as well as the FA Cup that following year.

And having watched the Reds concede two in 12 minutes against the Londoners at Wembley, the ex-player took to Twitter to ask them to 'wake up'.

no way you can win trophy with that defense #TOTLIV come on @LFC wake up — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) October 22, 2017

"No way you can win trophy with that defense #TOTLIV come on @LFC wake up," he posted. And he's quite right; there's hardly any way to win silverware with such an atrocious defence.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already let in 16 goals this season and sit ninth on the league table. It will take a real fight to get them back in contention for the title, especially with Manchester City looking ready to run away with it.

It's still early days, though, and there's still plenty of football to be played. But if Klopp wants any semblance of success from his team this term, he will need to oversee major improvement in his back line.