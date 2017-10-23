Ex Liverpool Winger Could Cost Spurs £44m to Prise Away From AC Milan

AC Milan winger Suso will be a target for Tottenham Hotspur this January according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino looking to strengthen his options on the wing.

The Spaniard was allowed to leave Liverpool on a free after the expiry of his contract in 2015, and the potential mega deal would rub salt deeper into Scouse wounds after their dismal display against Tottenham in Sunday's 4-1 defeat.

Suso only signed a new contract at AC Milan last month to keep him until 2022, but this is believed to include a release clause of £44m, a figure doubling the £20.5m they reportedly tried to sign him for in the summer.

This price seems pretty reasonable given the current inflated climate but whether or not the typically conservative Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to match it remains to be seen.

Suso was always tipped for big things at Liverpool as a Spanish U21 international, yet only managed 21 games during his three year spell at the club, and has since come on leaps and bounds whilst at the Rossoneri.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He managed an impressive seven goals and nine assists last term, and whilst Milan may have spent millions over the summer in an attempt to bring back the glory days, the tricky Spaniard still stands out as one of their best players.

With left winger Heung-Min Son's brilliant performances continuing to contrast the failure of wingers on the other flank such as Moussa Sissoko and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, it is apparent why Pochettino sees right midfield as a position that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.