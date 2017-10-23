Liverpool Target PSG's Julian Draxler as Potential Replacement for Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho, TeleFoot have reported.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be an admirer of the 24-year-old, who has struggled to break into the first-team at the Parc des Princes so far this season.

Liverpool have been closely monitoring Draxler's progress, although Arsenal have also been linked with a potential move.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

TeleFoot also claim, however, that the German international remains in the plans of PSG, with sports director Antero Henriquer reportedly a fan.





But the Ligue 1 leaders still need to sell players to fall within the boundaries of Financial Fair Play after a summer of lavish spending.





And there are doubts over where Draxler might fit into PSG's side in the long-term given the almost irreplaceable front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

As yet there have been no formal approaches for the former Schalke man, who joined PSG from Wolfsburg in January this year for a reported £40m.





Draxler has started five of his side's ten Ligue 1 games so far this campaign, making a further three appearances from the bench and scoring once.

It remains to be seen whether he will seek out an exit if he continues to be used predominantly as a backup option in the French capital.