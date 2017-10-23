Liverpool Target PSG's Julian Draxler as Potential Replacement for Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho, TeleFoot have reported.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be an admirer of the 24-year-old, who has struggled to break into the first-team at the Parc des Princes so far this season.
Liverpool have been closely monitoring Draxler's progress, although Arsenal have also been linked with a potential move.
TeleFoot also claim, however, that the German international remains in the plans of PSG, with sports director Antero Henriquer reportedly a fan.
But the Ligue 1 leaders still need to sell players to fall within the boundaries of Financial Fair Play after a summer of lavish spending.
And there are doubts over where Draxler might fit into PSG's side in the long-term given the almost irreplaceable front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.
As yet there have been no formal approaches for the former Schalke man, who joined PSG from Wolfsburg in January this year for a reported £40m.
Draxler has started five of his side's ten Ligue 1 games so far this campaign, making a further three appearances from the bench and scoring once.
It remains to be seen whether he will seek out an exit if he continues to be used predominantly as a backup option in the French capital.