Report Vehemently Denies Ander Herrera Is a Transfer Target for Barcelona

Ander Herrera will not be leaving Manchester United for Barcelona, despite his limited playing time at Old Trafford this season.

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

That is the view of Spanish publication Sport, which has moved to quash the rumours. The Catalan-based newspaper is very insistent that the Blaugrana are not interested in the 28-year-old, and have branded the reports as 'nonsense'.

Herrera has been demoted to the bench for most of this season so far by Jose Mourinho, with Nemanja Matic impressing since his £40m summer switch from Chelsea.

The Serb has made a seamless transition into the United midfield, and has featured in every single league match so far, as Herrera has watched on from the bench.

It has led to renewed stories that the club's Player of the Season for 2016/17 could be about to swap Old Trafford for the Nou Camp, but that will not be the case according to Sport, via Sport Witness.

The report in Tuesday's edition of Sport claims the former Athletic Bilbao star has no chance of joining Barca, and 'is not on the wish list'. Sport goes on to claim Barca's only true target for January is Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

The is expectation that Barca, who still have cash to burn from the world record Neymar sale, will come back in for the Brazilian playmaker.

