Craig Burley Says Dejan Lovren & Alberto Moreno Simply Shouldn't Be Playing for Liverpool

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has hit out at Liverpool's defenders in the wake of their shocking 4-1 loss to Tottenham on the weekend.

Having visited Wembley on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's side were found out in the most humiliating way possible, with members of their back line made to look like a bunch of amateurs by a ruthless Spurs side. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Dejan Lovren, who was subbed off just 30 minutes into the match, has come under a lot of criticism since then. But Burley has criticised Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno as well, although he seemed to give Gomez a pass due to him still being young.

“It’s nothing to do with attitude, it’s to do with football intelligence, it’s to do with brains, it’s to do with being able to read the game,” he said, via the Daily Star.

"You don’t have to be the quickest defender, you don’t have to be the biggest defender, the strongest defender, the best footballing defender, the best in the air.

“But you’ve got to be one of the best at reading the game. Liverpool defenders cannot read or smell or sniff out dangerous situations.

“We could talk about Lovren all day but he’s just made too many mistakes. He shouldn’t be wearing a Liverpool strip.

“Joe Gomez is a young boy, 20 years old, I always give youngsters leeway.

“Alberto Moreno, right, how the hell he’s still playing left-back for Liverpool after his performances over the last couple of seasons is beyond me.”

The Reds have already conceded 16 goals in the Premier League this season, but fortunately there's still enough time left to play catch up. 

