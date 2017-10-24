Dortmund CEO Admits Track Legend Usain Bolt Has Open Invite to Join Training

Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has reiterated the club's desire to have Athletics legend Usain Bolt train with them.

The Jamaican sprint king retired following the 2017 World Championships and is arguably one of the world's most famous faces after an incredible sporting career.

The Bundesliga club said back in November that they would like to have Bolt along for a training session some time, and Watzke has again talked up the possibility.

He told Reviersport: "Our word is our bond. I will meet [Puma CEO] Bjorn Gulden this week. And that's on our list."

Watzke could be in luck, because Bolt told reporters after the American Formula One Grand Prix in Austin that football was definitely an option for him.

Usain Bolt Still Awaiting Mourinho's Call Regarding Joining Man Utd After He Retires From the Track https://t.co/7ZM4UdMQ6v — 90min (@90min_Football) August 2, 2017

He said, as quoted by ESPN: "They [Dortmund] said the invitation is always open, so it is all about me getting over my injury and into shape. Then I can explore it and do the trials and see what level I am at.

"It's a personal goal, I don't care what people really think about it. I am not going to lie to myself - if I feel I can't do it, I am going to say, 'Forget this.' I am not going to embarrass myself."

Bolt's possible transition into football comes hot on the heels of a number of high profile stars swapping sports. former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand recently announced he is becoming a boxer, while UFC star Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring at the end of August.

