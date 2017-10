FOTOS | Layla Anna Lee, la increíble presentadora de los premios 'The Best'

More of me sitting in a chair outdoors wearing very little and calling it work . . . . 📸by @curtisjehsta for @soccerbible #photoshoot #photography #alexandrapalace #layla #laylaannalee #presenter #sportshost #sportspresenter #chair #tvpresenter #blogger #lovemyjob #lovesittingdown

A post shared by Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:33am PDT