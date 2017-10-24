Ian Wright Believes Recently Frustrated Dele Alli Looks Back to His Best After Liverpool Performance

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes that Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli looked frustrated in recent weeks, but looked back to his best playing against Liverpool.

Starting alongside Harry Winks in central midfield, Alli put in a mature performance in Spurs' 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool at Wembley, with Wright believing that the change in position brought the best out of the England international.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Wright claimed: 'It was the best I've seen him (Alli) play in a long time.

'I've seen him look very frustrated. Yesterday (Sunday) he was involved in everything. He wants to nutmeg people, play passes, he enjoyed that.'

Dele Alli's game by numbers vs. Liverpool:



100% tackles won

3 fouls suffered

3 interceptions

3 tackles

2 chances created

1 shot

1 goal



🌟 pic.twitter.com/9zmt439DIk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 22, 2017

Alli was amongst the scorers against Liverpool at the weekend, scoring a decisive third goal just before the stroke of half-time, with Wright impressed by Mauricio Pochettino's tactical prowess to play Alli slightly deeper in midfield.

Alli hasn't quite hit the heights he has done in previous seasons, registering three goals and a solitary assist in the Premier League this season, whilst seeing the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen taking much of the plaudits so far this season.

Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool: 3 Things w\We Learned as Spurs Go Level With United https://t.co/z4mPuo2FuD — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) October 22, 2017

Compare that to last season, when the 21-year-old scored 18 goals and added 7 assists, Tottenham fans will be hoping Alli has turned the corner and continue to provide performances like he did against Liverpool.