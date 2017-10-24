West Ham Striker Admits He Still Want to Leave After Transfer Window Fiasco Left Him Stranded

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho has admitted that he still wants to leave the club after failing to engineer a move away from the London Stadium at the end of the summer transfer window.

The attacker spent deadline day in France, undergoing a medical with Rennes (without his club's permission) only for the move to fall through. It was reported that while the Hammers were happy to sell Sakho, they had to find a replacement first - which they couldn't.

And now, after a tricky few months in London, Sakho has reaffirmed his desire to leave the club.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"I still want to leave. I always say it. I don't hide it," Sakho told Belgian journalist Claude Atcheba.

"Whether the fans are happy or not, I want to change environment. I want to see something else in regard to everything happened to me. I think going to France would be good to find a challenge for my career."

Sakho has become accustomed to being booed as he enters the pitch for West Ham, and is still out of favour with the fans. But, having got used to the rough treatment from the club's loyal supporters, the 27-year-old admits that nothing bothers him:

"If I don't sign somewhere else it means I have to come back to my club. And today I'm happy to be here," he continued. "After, I have been booed during games. The fans are unhappy with me, that's normal.

"I have nothing against the fans, players or the manager. But nobody convinced me to stay."

West Ham's next match comes at Wembley Stadium, facing Tottenham away in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.