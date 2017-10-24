World's First and Oldest Football Club Sheffield FC Celebrates 160th Birthday

Sheffield FC are celebrating their 160th birthday on Tuesday, with well wishers from around the world congratulating the team on social media.





The South Yorkshire side were formed on 24th October 1857 and are the oldest surviving football club anywhere on the planet. Notts County are traditionally recognised as the oldest club in the Football League, but non-league Sheffield out date them by six years.

From 1857 to 2017 we're proud to celebrate 160 years of Football with fans from across the world. Thank you all!#HappyBirthdayFootball pic.twitter.com/hKnLG5J3e3 — The World's First (@Sheffieldfc) October 24, 2017

Not to be confused with neighbours Sheffield Wednesday (1867) or Sheffield United (1889), they are so old that their existence pre-dates the FA rulebook - the Football Association in England wasn't formed until 1863 - and so they played by the local 'Sheffield Rules' until 1878.

Sheffield, who currently play in the Northern Premier League Division One South - the 8th tier on the English league ladder, are one of only two clubs to have been awarded the FIFA Order of Merit award - the other is 12-time European champions Real Madrid.

#OnThisDay in 1857, the world's oldest football club, Sheffield FC, were established.



The beautiful game has given us some great memories. pic.twitter.com/JaqpBPB7E4 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 24, 2017

From the likes of Barnsley and Rotherham in the local area, to clubs in Norway, Germany, Spain and further afield, and even Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who shares a birthday with the club, Sheffield have received a barrage of messages on social media.

🎂🎉 | Barnsley Football Club would like to wish a happy 160th birthday to Sheffield's biggest club & the oldest in the world, @Sheffieldfc! pic.twitter.com/uPf9zsYYPI — Barnsley FC (@bfc_official) October 24, 2017

Today we celebrate 160 years of our beloved game! Thank you @Sheffieldfc for starting it all #clubofpioneers #HappyBirthdayFootball pic.twitter.com/9sxlHp35Pz — Odds Ballklubb (@oddsbk) October 24, 2017

As my story started on the 24th of October 1990, so did football‘s 160 years ago today. Happy birthday to #theworldsfirst club Sheffield FC! pic.twitter.com/3Vn3wLY9WZ — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) October 24, 2017

Happy Birthday Football!