Andres Iniesta Leading 'Revolution' Against Barcelona's Attempts to Sign Philippe Coutinho

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta is leading a 'revolution' against the proposition of the Catalan giants signing Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with teammate Ivan Rakitic also voicing the same feelings. 


Barca made a number of high-profile attempts to lure the Brazilian creative attacker away from Anfield over the summer, with reports suggesting an offer of over £130m was tabled by the Camp Nou hierarchy. 

However, much to the La Liga leaders' frustrations, an agreement could not be reached with the Merseysiders, leaving a big Neymar-shaped hole in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI. 

Barcelona did, however, recruit Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele as a potential replacement, but the Frenchman is yet to put his stamp on proceedings after being sidelined with a thigh injury. 


The 20-year-old, and Barca's record-signing, is set to be back in action come January, however it is thought the Catalan giants will persist in the interest of Liverpool's Coutinho over the winter. 


But according to Spanish news outlet Diario Gol, Iniesta is heading-up a group of players who do not want to see the Brazil international at the Camp Nou. 

The ageing Spaniard believes Valverde already has an abundance of high quality players at his disposal and sees the signing of the 25-year-old simply an unnecessary one. 

The World Cup and four-time Champions League-winner is concerned if Barcelona do capture the Anfield favourite that it could well put his place within the squad in jeopardy, and he is not the only one. 

Fellow midfielder Rakitic also believes that having extra competition could well be detrimental to his career, considering the Swiss-born Croatia international already has Sergi Roberto, Denis Suarez, Andre Gomes and summer signing Paulinho already to contend with. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

However, with rumours persisting that Gomes could well be on his way through the exit door in January, the Portuguese's departure could free up an extra spot in which Coutinho would sit nicely. 

