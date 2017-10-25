Clarence Seedorf Reveals Why He Left Real Madrid for Inter Milan in December 1999

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Modern Serie A legend Clarence Seedorf has recalled how his transfer from Real Madrid to Inter Milan came about in late 1999, revealing that he jumped at the chance and cut short a winter-break holiday when the offer from the Nerazzurri came through.

Seedorf is better known for his lengthy and trophy-laden spell with city rivals AC Milan, but the move to Inter marked his return to Italy after an earlier spell with Sampdoria. After that, he didn't leave Serie A for 12 years until the twilight of his career was briefly spent with Botafogo in Brazil.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Dutch midfielder had been a Champions League winner with Real in 1998, his second success in the competition after helping Ajax to victory as a teenager in 1995, and was thriving. But financial trouble at the Bernabeu saw him sold to raise funds.

Narrating a social media video chronicling the transfer to Inter, Seedorf explained, "I heard that the club was discussing my transfer with some other clubs - Roma, Arsenal and Manchester (United).

"The club needed money and I was the highest ticket for them to sell, so we decided to [part] ways," he added.

"I got the phone call from Marcello Lippi. I was in Rio de Janeiro (on holiday) at that point - he woke me up actually - I said, 'Hello, who is this?'."

Unlike today where the Premier League and La Liga dominate, Serie A was the most revered league in the world at that time, and Seedorf had little doubt in his mind he wanted to go when he heard what Lippi had planned for him at Inter.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"He said, 'I want you to come to Inter and play behind Ronaldo and (Christian) Vieri.'

"I said, 'Can you say that again? Give me just five minutes, I will pack my stuff, I am coming.'

"I accepted; I went to Italy a few days later and started my journey with Inter. It was short, but amazing."

Grazia Neri/GettyImages

By the summer of 2002, Seedorf had switched sides inside the San Siro, heading to Milan in a deal that promising full-back Francesco Coco head to Inter in the opposite direction.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters