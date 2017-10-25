Spain Legend Iker Casillas Set to Be Axed by Porto Over FFP Concerns as PSG Eye Transfer

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Iker Casillas is facing a permanent exclusion from the Porto side, as the Portuguese league leaders look to move on the former Real Madrid star in order to meet FIFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) standards.

After reportedly being dropped on Saturday by manager Sergio Conceicao against Pacos de Ferrerira for issues regarding his general attitude, it looks as though Casillas could be on his way out in the January window.

According to El Pais (via Marca) Casillas is said to be shocked at his exclusion for the team, having felt he was in the best vein of form since leaving Real Madrid.

However, it appears Porto are looking to offload the 2010 World Cup winner on a permanent basis in the winter transfer window, in order to ensure they don't fall foul of FFP.

Casillas is currently the highest paid player at Porto, receiving over €5m a season and Porto don't want to chance breaking FFP. The general issues with Casillas make it a relatively simple decision for the board and Sergio Conceicao and it looks as though the former Real Madrid captain has no long term future at Porto.


It's been reported by L'Equipe that Paris Saint-Germain, apparently unbothered by FFP despite investigations into their summer dealings, are considering bringing three-time Champions League winner Casillas to the Parc des Princes as competition for both Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp.

PSG are still looking for more quality between the sticks, seemingly the final piece of the puzzle to challenge for European honours. However, at 36, Casillas would likely play a limited playing role in the French capital and instead be used more to provide valuable experience and leadership to the squad.

