Angel Rangel Says Swansea Must Be United & Show Character if They're to Get a Result Against Arsenal

Following two successive home defeats, Swansea right-back Angel Rangel has insisted that the only way for the Swans to bounce back and secure a positive result against Arsenal is to be a united side and show character through the adversity.

Paul Clement's side face a daunting trip to the Emirates on Saturday, but 34-year-old Rangel has welcomed the opportunity to bounce back in style against a side the Swans have positive history against.

Rangel told the club's website: “The team spirit is always something that has been important and strong at Swansea City.

“We know that when things are difficult we will stick together and get through it. We will show character and a strong spirit and unity on the pitch at the Emirates.

“We have a good record there and although we have had a tough run of results, we will go there determined to get something for our fans.

Swansea have secured three wins and a draw in their last six Premier League clashes with Arsenal at the Emirates, and Clement's side do have a better away record this season - having lost just one match away from home this season.

Rangel is a 10-year servant at the Liberty Stadium, but has found his game time limited in recent seasons, but with Martin Olsson a doubt for the trip to Arsenal after limping out of the Manchester United game, the 34-year-old could find himself back into the starting lineup.

He added: “We wanted Tuesday to be a special evening and to make progress to the quarter-final of the competition. That didn’t happen, but for me it was great to get 90 minutes as I haven’t done that too much this season.

“I can only get that sharpness and match fitness with games. I know I’m not getting any younger, but I’ll always give my best for this club.

“I’ve always said if the chance comes then I’ll take it as well as I can. Playing in the cup has helped my sharpness and if I’m needed for Saturday then I’ll give my best as always.”